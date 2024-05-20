Prince William’s role at upcoming wedding revealed: report

The Prince of Wales will reportedly have a role at what is being billed the “society wedding of the year.” The Sunday Times reported on May 18 that Prince William will be an usher at Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson’s wedding next month.

According to the outlet, the Princess of Wales, who announced in March that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, is not expected to attend, and it’s understood that King Charles, who is Hugh’s godfather, will also not be in attendance.

©OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images



Hugh Grosvenor is one of Prince George’s godparents. He is also said to be a godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly won’t be attending the wedding in the UK. Back in December, The Sunday Times reported that Hugh had decided to exclude Harry and Meghan in order “to avoid a family clash in the House of Windsor.”

A friend of William and Harry’s told the outlet at the time: “It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness.”

Hugh and Olivia’s wedding is set to take place on June 7 at Chester Cathedral followed by a “lavish reception” at Eaton Hall. Per The Sunday Times, a second, smaller reception will be held for close family and friends the next day at Eaton Hall.