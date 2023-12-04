Do cousins Prince George and Prince Archie share the same godparent?

Royal cousins Prince George and Prince Archie reportedly have a godparent in common. The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah reported over the weekend that Prince Harry’s lifelong friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, is one of Archie’s godparents, who are also said to include Princes William and Harry’s former nanny Tiggy Pettifer, King Charles’ former equerry Mark Dyer, and the Duke of Sussex’s friend Charlie van Straubenzee.

©Getty Images



Hugh Grosvenor is one of Prince George’s godparents and reportedly one of Prince Archie’s godfathers

The Prince and Princess of Wales also picked Hugh as a godparent to their firstborn, in addition to Oliver Baker, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Julia Samuel, Zara Tindall and William van Cutsem. George was christened in 2013 at The Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace, while Archie was christened in 2019 at Windsor Castle’s private chapel.

According to The Sunday Times, four-year-old Archie and ten-year-old George’s godfather Hugh has decided to exclude Harry and Meghan Markle from his and Olivia Henson’s wedding on June 7, 2024 in order “to avoid a family clash in the House of Windsor.”

©Getty Images



Hugh Grosvenor is reportedly inviting the Prince and Princess of Wales to his wedding, but not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A friend of Princes William and Harry told the outlet: “It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness.”

Hugh’s godfather King Charles, as well as Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly on the invitation list. Per The Sunday Times, “It is thought that Prince William is in the running to be best man” and Prince George is expected to attend his godfather’s wedding, which is being described as “the society wedding of the year.”