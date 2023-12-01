Princess Charlotte has taken after her musically-talented mother

There is more than one pianist in the Wales family! While at the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday evening, the Princess of Wales spoke with pianist Lang Lang about her eight-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte and her piano playing.

Princess Charlotte plays the piano like her mother

“We talked about Charlotte. Her Royal Highness talked about Charlotte’s piano playing, I’m sure she’s good,” he recalled (via HELLO!). “Her Royal Highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte ‘Hey, look, if you practice a lot you can be like him.’”

“So I’m happy to be helpful a little bit. It’s really funny, I was like, wow, I’m sure she will do well at the piano. I think she is practicing,” the renowned pianist added.

During a visit to Cardiff last year, the royal mom of three shared (via the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English) that Charlotte plays the piano, while George was learning the electric guitar. The young Princess is taking after her mother, who took piano lessons when she was young. According to the BBC, Daniel Nicholls, a piano tutor, began teaching Catherine when she was 11, and taught her until she was 13. “She was lovely, she was a normal student and very pleasant,” Daniel has previously said.

Catherine has shown off her musical talent in the past, accompanying Tom Walker on the piano during a pre-recorded performance for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas in 2021. This past May, the Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance in the grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, playing the piano in the program’s opening sequence.