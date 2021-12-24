Kate Middleton’s musical talent teased in new video

It seems Together at Christmas may feature a performance from none other than the Duchess of Cambridge. On Friday, Kensington Palace shared a video of Kate, dressed in her red Catherine Walker dress from the night of the carol concert, sitting down to play the piano. The teaser was simply captioned: “Tonight. @ITV. 7:30pm 👀🎹 🎵 #TogetherAtChristmas.”

Some social media users were surprised to learn that the Duchess can play the piano. “Honestly what can’t she do? Love her ❤️❤️❤️,” one commented on the Instagram post, while another wrote: “Wow! Duchess Kate playing the piano? 😍.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother began taking piano lessons when she was young. Daniel Nicholls, a piano tutor, began teaching Kate when she was 11 and taught her until she was 13, per BBC. “She was lovely, she was a normal student and very pleasant,” Daniel said in a past interview. He also admitted, “I don’t think she was ever going to be a concert pianist”...well, it seems she turned into one for the Christmas concert!

Royal fans will have to wait and see if Kate does indeed show off her musical talent in Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, airing Christmas Eve on ITV. The Duchess hosted and spearheaded the event, which was filmed earlier this month, at a place that is “really special” to her and Prince William: Westminster Abbey.