Kate Middleton shares photos from a place ‘really special’ to her and Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to a “really special” place for her Together at Christmas event. The carol service, which was filmed earlier this month, took place at London’s Westminster Abbey, where Kate and Prince William tied the knot a decade ago. Festive photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mom helping decorate the Abbey for the event were released on Wednesday along with a message from the Duchess that read: “I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me.”

The caption continued, “We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities. We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too.”

Kate looks holiday-ready in the photos wearing the same Miu Miu sweater that was seen in a teaser trailer for the upcoming Royal Carols: Together at Christmas special.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married at Westminster Abbey in 2011

