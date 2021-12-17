First look at Kate Middleton’s Christmas special released

A first look at the Duchess of Cambridge’s upcoming Christmas special has been released! Kate appears in the teaser trailer wearing a festive red Miu Miu cardigan. “I’m so excited to be hosting Together At Christmas here at Westminster Abbey,” the royal mom of three says.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air Christmas Eve on ITV and ITV Hub. The carol service﻿ was hosted and spearheaded by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mom. The event paid tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together At Christmas was filmed earlier this month at Westminister Abbey. The event featured performances by the Westminster Abbey choir, Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding. Prince William also had a special role reading at the service.

©Getty Images



The Duchess of Cambridge, wearing Catherine Walker, hosted the service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 8

Several members of the British royal family, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepped out to support Kate at the service. The Duchess’ parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her sister Pippa Middleton, brother James Middleton, and sister-in-law Alizee Thevenet were also in attedance.

In the program for the event, Kate shared a message about the importance being together. The royal’s message read (via HELLO!): “Through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together.”