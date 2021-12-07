Prince William’s role in wife Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert revealed

Prince William won’t just be sitting in the audience at the Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas carol concert. The Duke of Cambridge will deliver a reading at the Together At Christmas service on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Prince William and Kate are set to be joined by other members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William will read at the service, which was spearheaded by the Duchess of Cambridge,

The concert will feature carols sung by the Westminster Abbey choir as well as performances by Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding, while poet Lemn Sissay created a composition, To The Day, for the service. In addition to Prince William, British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell and Kate Garraway will also read at the event.

Together At Christmas will combine traditional elements with a modern and inclusive feel to encompass people of all faiths and none. The service, hosted and spearheaded by the Duchess of Cambridge, will pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the UK who have supported their communities amid the pandemic. “Unsung heroes” have been invited to attend the service at the Abbey “in recognition of their tireless efforts and selfless acts of kindness despite incredibly difficult circumstances.”

Kate Middleton is hosting the Christmas carol service

The event will be broadcast as part of the program Royal Carols: Together At Christmas. The special will air Christmas Eve on ITV. The forthcoming broadcast will also feature an introduction from the Duchess of Cambridge, videos highlighting the efforts of inspirational organizations, and Tom Walker performing his new Christmas single “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.”