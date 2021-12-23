Where and who Prince William and Kate will celebrate Christmas with

It’ll be a merry Christmas in the country for the Cambridges this year! According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate Christmas Day at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they will reportedly be joined by members of the Middleton family.

Members of the Middleton family will celebrate Christmas with the Duke and Duchess this year

It’s unclear which relatives will be in attendance, but it will no doubt be a special holiday for the Middletons. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane is celebrating her first Christmas this year. It is also James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet’s first Christmas as a married couple.

Prince William recently spoke about the holidays being a time for family while appearing on Radio Marsden. “I think generally, for me, bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we’re quite spread out doing our things a lot of time during the year. So, we get very few moments to actually come together,” the Duke ﻿said.

The Cambridges will spend Christmas Day 2021 at Anmer Hall in Norfolk

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ father noted that “Christmas is a new dynamic when you have children.” “Suddenly it’s a whole different ballgame of noise and excitement,” the dad of three said. “I’m enjoying the new version of Christmas in my life.”

Aside from family, William admitted on Radio Marsden that “food is quite important” to him on Christmas. He confessed, “I do tend to eat a lot over Christmas. There’s always a tiny little bit of space left in my stomach somewhere for a bit more bit of turkey or sausage or for the wine.”

While the Cambridges are spending Christmas Day in Norfolk, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will be in Windsor celebrating the holiday with Queen Elizabeth.