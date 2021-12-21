Prince William’s favorite Christmas song is a bilingual classic

Prince William is a fan of the Queen of Christmas a.k.a Mariah Carey, but her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” isn’t the future King’s go-to holiday song. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, revealed on Radio Marsden, a volunteer-run hospital radio station, that his favorite Christmas tune to sing along to is “Feliz Navidad.”

Prince William said that ‘Feliz Navdid’ is his favorite Christmas song

“For this particular chat with you [interviewer] Barry [Alston], I’m gonna say ‘Feliz Navdid’ is my favorite Christmas song because it’s a bit different,” William answered. “I could say Mariah Carey, who I love dearly as well. That’s a good one and obviously there are many others, but I think I’ll probably go with ‘Feliz Navidad.’ It’s a bit more jolly.”

Puerto Rican singer José Feliciano wrote “Feliz Navidad,” which features English and Spanish lyrics, in 1970. Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the bilingual holiday classic.

The Duke of Cambridge revealed during his radio appearance that he watches ‘Elf’ every Christmas

Aside from his favorite song,﻿ Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ father also shared what his favorite Christmas film is while answering questions from young patients of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

“I would have to say probably Elf,” the Duke said on Radio Marsden.

“It’s with Will Ferrell and it’s very funny,” William added. “I keep watching it every Christmas and it still makes me laugh.”