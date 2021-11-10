McDonald’s is launching a Mariah Carey menu for the holidays

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas...is for you to try her menu at McDonald’s! It was announced on Nov. 10 that the Queen of Christmas has partnered with the popular fast food company to deliver 12 days of deals for fans in the US this holiday season. Starting ﻿Dec. 13 through Dec. 24, the “Mariah Menu” will feature a different free item every day with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” Mariah said. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

The “Mariah Menu” will include fan favorites like the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, apple pie and more. Items from the menu “will be served in fun and festive packaging inspired by Mariah’s love for the holidays and chic style,” McDonald’s revealed in a press release. “We have worked with Mariah to create a design we know the Lambily and McDonald’s fans will love. You’ll know the bags when you see them... just like you know her famed holiday jingle from the song’s first notes.”

©McDonald's



The ‘Mariah Menu’ will be available in the US starting Dec. 13

“Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season,” Jennifer Healan, vice president, U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement of McDonald’s USA, said. “Just like McDonald’s brings people around the table with their favorite orders, Mariah’s music connects us all during this time of the year. We’re so excited to team up to bring even more holiday cheer to our fans.”