This royal couple will be celebrating Christmas at Windsor with Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth won’t be alone on her first Christmas since the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, a spokesperson for Clarence House announced that Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will join Her Majesty at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles and Camilla will celebrate Christmas with the Queen this year

While the 95-year-old monarch will have her eldest son with her, the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne won’t be celebrating the holiday with her mother this year. The MailOnline confirmed on Wednesday that the Princess Royal’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence tested positive for COVID-19. A royal source told the news outlet that as a result, the couple will not be joining Her Majesty on Christmas Day.

It was reported earlier this week that the Queen would not be spending Christmas at Sandringham for the second year in a row. Per BBC, Buckingham Palace aides described the monarch’s decision to stay at Windsor as a “personal” one that “reflects a precautionary approach.”

The monarch will be spending Christmas at Windsor for the second year in a row

The Queen spent Christmas last year, her final one with Prince Philip, at Windsor. In her 2020 Christmas broadcast, the monarch noted that “for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness.” She said, “Some mourning the loss of those dear to them, and others missing friends and family-members distanced for safety, when all they’d really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand. If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.”

The Queen added, “The Bible tells how a star appeared in the sky, its light guiding the shepherds and wise men to the scene of Jesus’s birth. Let the light of Christmas — the spirit of selflessness, love and above all hope — guide us in the times ahead.”