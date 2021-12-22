Queen Elizabeth’s son-in-law tests positive for COVID-19

A member of Queen Elizabeth’s family has contracted COVID-19. The MailOnline confirmed on Tuesday that Her Majesty’s son-in-law Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence has tested positive for COVID-19. The 66-year-old is married to the monarch’s only daughter, Princess Anne.

©Getty Images



Princess Anne’s husband has tested positive for COVID-19

According to the MailOnline, it is understood that Anne’s husband is isolating at Gatcombe Park estate. The Queen’s daughter, 71, is also said to be isolating at the estate in Gloucestershire. A royal source told the news outlet that the couple will not be joining Her Majesty on Christmas Day due to Timothy contracting COVID-19.

It was reported earlier this week that the Queen, 95, will not be traveling to Sandringham for Christmas. Per BBC, Buckingham Palace aides described the royal’s decision as a “personal” one that “reflects a precautionary approach.”

©WireImage



A royal source told the MailOnline that the Princess Royal won’t join her mother on Christmas Day due to her husband contracting COVID-19

Instead of celebrating in Norfolk, the Queen will once again spend Christmas at Windsor, where she will reportedly be joined by members of the royal family.

Saturday will be Her Majesty’s first Christmas without her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April. The royal couple spent their final Christmas together last year at Windsor.