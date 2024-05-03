Prince William steps out on daughter Princess Charlotte’s birthday

The Prince of Wales cheered on his team Aston Villa on Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday! An animated Prince William was spotted at Villa Park on Thursday watching the match between Aston Villa and Olympiacos. Unfortunately for the heir to the throne, Aston Villa ended up losing to Olympiacos.

©JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images



While Prince George accompanied his father to a game last month, Prince William, who is president of the Football Association and an avid soccer fan, attended the match on May 2 sans his wife, the Princess of Wales, and their kids. William and Catherine’s daughter turned nine the day of the game.

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked Charlotte’s birthday with a new photo of the young Princess. Charlotte struck a pose for her mom in the snapshot, which is said to have been taken in Windsor in the last few days. “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! 🎂,” the message alongside the picture read. “Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

Ahead of his daughter’s birthday, Prince William shared an update on his wife and kids. “Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?” a woman asked His Royal Highness on Tuesday. “All doing well, thank you,” the Prince replied.

©JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images



His Royal Highness cheered on his team Aston Villa

The Princess of Wales revealed in March that tests after her abdominal surgery found that cancer had been present, and that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits,” Catherine said in a personal video message. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

She continued, “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Last month, Prince William promised to look after his wife during his first public engagement since the Princess of Wales’ announcement. Kensington Palace has previously said that Her Royal Highness will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.