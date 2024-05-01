Prince William shares update on the Princess of Wales

The Prince of Wales was asked about his wife and children during his visit to the Northeast of England this week. While chatting with well-wishers in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne on Tuesday, Prince William shared an update on the Princess of Wales and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who celebrated his sixth birthday last week.

“Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?” one woman said in a video posted on Instagram by the WalesVideos fan account.

“All doing well, thank you,” His Royal Highness replied. The women then inquired: “And obviously Catherine?” “We’re all doing well,” Prince William answered. “Thank you.”

©Getty Images



The Prince of Wales was out on April 30 for engagements in the Northeast of England

The royal dad of three traveled to the Northeast of England on April 30 to carry out engagements in Seaham and Newcastle. William’s day began with a visit to Earthshot Prize 2022 finalist Low Carbon Materials to learn more about how they create their low-carbon construction material alternatives. His Royal Highness later visited James’ Place in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne to hear about the lifeline that the charity’s new center provides to suicidal men.

The heir to the throne returned to public duties on April 18 for the first time since the Princess of Wales announced that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. ﻿His Royal Highness promised to look after his wife during his first engagement after the Easter holidays.