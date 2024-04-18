Prince William promises to look after wife Catherine as he returns to public duties

The Prince of Wales returned to public duties on Thursday for the first time since his wife, the Princess of Wales, announced that she is undergoing cancer treatment. Prince William visited Surrey to spotlight the community and environmental impact Surplus to Supper—a surplus food redistribution charity—is having through their work.

The Prince of Wales visited the Surplus to Supper charity on April 18

The heir to the throne met with volunteers﻿, including one volunteer named Rachel Candappa, who handed the Prince get well soon cards for his father King Charles III and the Princess of Wales. “Oh, some cards. Oh you’re very kind,” William said (via a video posted by Lizzie Robinson). “Thank you very much.”

According to The Telegraph, when Rachel told the Prince of Wales to look after his wife, he placed a hand on her shoulder and said, “I will.”

William donned an apron as he cut celery to help make a bolognese sauce during his visit. Back in 2019, Catherine revealed to Mary Berry that during their university days, William used to cook all sorts of meals. “I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that,” the Princess said.

The heir to the throne returned to public duties on April 18 for the first time since his wife, the Princess of Wales’ personal announcement

Following his visit to Surplus to Supper, His Royal Highness visited a youth centre in West London that receives regular deliveries of surplus food from Surplus to Supper. The royal made a delivery before meeting with staff and volunteers.

William’s engagement on Thursday came nearly a month after Catherine’s health annoucement. In her personal video message, which coincided with her children’s Easter break, the royal mom of three shared that tests after her abdominal surgery found that cancer had been present, and that her medical team advised that she should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits,” Catherine said. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

The Princess continued, “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”