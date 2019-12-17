Kate Middleton reveals the sweet way Prince William tried to impress her

We love getting insight on the lives of our favorite British Royals — namely Kate Middleton and Prince William. And now, we know just a little bit more about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, making us love them even more.

During Monday’s airing of A Berry Royal Christmas on BBC, the Royal pair shared a little bit about their home life and how Prince William wooed the beautiful Catherine Middleton during their university days — Kate even revealed the dish that Prince William cooked to win her over!

“[In our] university days, he used to cook all sorts of meals," shared the Duchess. "I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that,” she told famed British pastry chef Mary Berry.



©Matt Porteous/ Kensington Palace



The Royal couple tied the knot on April 29, 2011

Kate also shared with Mary that William sometimes jumps in to help out in the kitchen when they are cooking. “He’s very good at breakfast,” Kate stated.

William piped up and shared, “I can do tea, Mary, not cooking. Catherine is definitely the one who cooks. Not me.”

Not only did Kate share some deets about her sweet relationship with Prince William, she also shared how she loves to cook with her three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.

“I really enjoy it. For them to be creative, for them to try and be as independent as possible with it,” shared the Duchess.

Kate continued, “Actually one of the last things we cooked together was your pizza dough. We made pizzas with your pizza dough recipe. It did work! They loved it. Absolutely loved it.”



©WireImage



Prince William and Kate share three beautiful children together — the shy Prince George, the spunky Princess Charlotte and the very animated Prince Louis

Kate also shares how she loves to back her kiddos’ birthday cakes as well. “I love making the cake," she stated. "It’s become a bit of a tradition that I sort of stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it," shared the Duchess.