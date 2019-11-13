These Thai-inspired Brussel sprouts will be the next mainstay side dish at dinner

Brussel sprouts as a whole can be a fairly contentious food among folks — people either love them or hate them. Think ‘blue dress/white dress’ divided. But, for all those white dress people who don’t like Brussel sprouts, it is mainly because they haven’t tasted the right recipe. The kind of recipe that makes you feel some type of way and keeps. you. coming. back. for. more. When made smartly, Brussel sprouts can turn you into Princess Jasmin and introduce you to a whole new world. They can be savory, sweet, spicy — the possible recipes are endless.

This vegan dish from Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach is a feast for the eyes and tummy

For World Vegan Month, Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach has shared their sublime recipe for Thai-inspired Brussel sprouts that are sure to become your newest favorite thing. This version of Brussel sprouts merges these miniature cabbages with all of your favorite Asian flavors, giving you something that is truly unique and wonderful. Not to mention that it is healthy, utterly delicious and good for the Mother Earth (and yes, healthy can be delicious).

Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach is a sustainably sourced farm-to-table restaurant led by Chef Thanawat Bates. Check out his recipe below!



Roasted Thai Brussel Sprouts recipe courtesy of Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach

Ingredients:

1½ lbs Brussels Sprouts, ends trimmed and yellow leaves removed and cut in halves

3 Tbls Olive Oil

1 Tsp Kosher Salt

Thai Dressing:

2 cloves Grated Garlic

4 Bird’s Eye Chillies, to taste

4 Tbls Shaved Palm Sugar, to taste

3 Tbls Fresh Lime Juice

1 Tbls Tamarind Water

Preparation:

- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

- Place trimmed Brussels sprouts, olive oil, kosher salt in a large resealable plastic bag.

- Seal tightly and shake to coat. Pour onto a baking sheet, and place on center oven rack.

- Roast in the preheated oven for 30 to 45 minutes, shaking pan every 5 to 7 minutes for even browning.

- Reduce heat when necessary to prevent burning. Brussels sprouts should be darkest brown, almost black, when done.

- Then toss with the Thai dressing, if necessary. Serve immediately.

Garnish:

- Roasted Peanuts, coarsely crushed, Cherry Tomatoes, quartered, snake Beans or Chinese Long Beans or any green beans, cut into ½ inch lengths, Shaved Toasted Coconut and Cilantro Sprig

