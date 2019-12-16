This is the special treat that the Queen will be serving at Christmas - see recipe!

Who doesn’t want to eat like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle over the holiday season? Now we British Royals fans have our chance!

On Saturday, December 14, Queen Elizabeth II’s official social media account shared a delightful and incredibly piquant recipe her Royal pastry chefs will be serving her family for their annual Christmas dinner.

Check out the video to see the full recipe so that you can be munching on “Cinnamon Stars biscuits” this Christmas holiday, too!