Masterchef Mexico winner Carmen Miranda is Queen Elizabeth‘s new chef

The Mexican chef will be bringing her Latina flavor to the halls of Buckingham Palace

It looks like Buckingham Palace and the British Royal Family will be getting some Latino flair very soon.

Masterchef Mexico winner Carmen Miranda will be making the trek over to the UK to cook up some enticing dishes and sweet treats for Queen Elizabeth II and her family (not to mention all the diplomats that stop by for an audience with the Queen).

Carmen was crowned the winner of Masterchef Mexico on November 4, 2019
The Masterchef La Revancha winner shared that she was invited to cook for the Queen’s team by Fernando Estobel, who was also a Masterchef winner.

Carmen revealed that she doesn’t have all the details finalized as of yet, but she does know that there will be a training period so that she can learn the ropes of cooking in the Queen’s kitchen.

It’s two months, I don’t have much information over how the kitchen really works, but they are asking for a training period,” Carmen stated.

Carmen has yet to reveal what her role will be once she enters Head Chef Mark Flanagan’s command (he has been the head chef at Buckingham Palace for a few years already).




One thing is for sure, working in the Queen’s kitchen will not only be a tremendous honor for the Mexican-born chef, but will be an incredible learning experience as she will be able to experiment with different dishes and cuisines.

She will be cooking for events as big as a diplomatic state dinner or ones as small as a private family dinner with members of the Royal family like Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and many more.

