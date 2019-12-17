Kate Middleton opens up about Christmas with the royal family—and Latinos can relate!

Latinos who celebrate Nochebuena on Christmas Eve might be surprised to learn that they share similar holiday traditions with the British royal family. While many households around the world open their gifts on Christmas morning, several Latinos celebrate Nochebuena opening presents on December 24th, and as it turns out, the Queen’s family does the same. Kate Middleton gave insight into how her royal in-laws celebrate Christmas during her and Prince William’s A Berry Royal Christmas special. “William’s family tradition is to open Christmas presents on Christmas Eve, which is really lovely,” the Duchess of Cambridge told TV personality Mary Berry.

©Matt Porteous



Kate Middleton discussed one of the royal family’s holiday traditions with Mary Berry (right)

During the BBC One holiday special, which aired Monday, Prince William revealed that his son Prince George has already compiled his present wish list. “George has already written his list for Father Christmas,” the Duke shared. As for what the six-year-old future King might get this year, William said, “He loves his drawing – he’s a very good drawer. We might get him something for drawing. Or football. He is loving his football as well.”

The upcoming holiday is shaping up to be an exciting one for the Cambridges. It was previously reported that Prince George and Princess Charlotte might make their first royal Christmas walk appearance this year. Every December 25th, the British royal family famously walks from Sandringham House, where the Queen hosts Christmas, to St. Mary Magdalene Church for service. It’s believed that George and four-year-old Charlotte will join their parents for the first time, while Prince Louis, one, will stay back at the house since he is still too young.

©GettyImages



The Duchess of Cambridge's oldest children might join the royals on their famous Christmas Day walk to church this year

“It will be so sweet. George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they’re both on good form on the day,” a royal source told The Sun. “It’s the picture all royal fans want to see. The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage and so William and Kate didn’t want to expose their children too early, but they feel they’re old enough now.”