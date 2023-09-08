Photo of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis shared on anniversary of her death

Queen Elizabeth’s corgis are “thriving” one year after her death, according to Sarah Ferguson. The Duchess of York shared an update on the late monarch’s dogs Sandy and Muick, while paying tribute to her former mother-in-law on the first anniversary of her passing.

“As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen,” Sarah captioned a photo of herself with Queen Elizabeth’s corgis. “She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving.”

Sandy and Muick were gifted to Queen Elizabeth by her son Prince Andrew, Sarah and their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, per PEOPLE. Following the death of the Queen in 2022, it was reported that the monarch’s beloved corgis would live at Royal Lodge with the Duke of York and Sarah.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Queen’s death, Sarah revealed the last words King Charles’ mother said to her. “The last thing that the Queen said to me: ‘Just be yourself, Sarah,’” she recalled on her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah. “And she saw it.”

“She just got so annoyed when I wasn’t being myself,” Sarah added. “And that’s probably when I got into all pickles. But now I am myself and I’m just so lucky to be able to be myself. It’s so hard. What a journey.”

Sarah’s younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, also honored Queen Elizabeth on Friday, Sept. 8, with a post on her personal Instagram. Alongside a never-before-seen photo of herself sitting on a bench with her paternal grandmother, Eugenie wrote: “Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much. Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart. ❤️❤️.”