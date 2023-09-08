King Charles marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death with previously unreleased photo

It’s been one year since Queen Elizabeth passed away. To mark the first anniversary of his mother’s death, as well as his accession to the throne, King Charles III issued a statement remembering the late monarch’s “devoted service.”

A previously unreleased photo of Queen Elizabeth accompanied King Charles’ message

In a audio message, he said, “In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.”

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” Princes William and Harry’s father continued.

A previously unreleased photograph of the late monarch accompanied the message. The image—which was personally chosen by King Charles to mark the anniversary—was taken by Cecil Beaton in 1968 at Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 21st April 1926 – 8th September 2022.

The royal family’s official X (formerly Twitter account) also shared a picture of the late Queen, writing: “In loving and everlasting memory. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 21st April 1926 – 8th September 2022.”

Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at Balmoral on Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96. Following her passing, Charles called the death of his “beloved Mother” a “moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much- loved Mother,” he said in a statement at the time. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”