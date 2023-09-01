Sarah Ferguson reveals the last words Queen Elizabeth said to her

Sarah Ferguson has revealed Queen Elizabeth’s final words to her. The Duchess of York, 63, recalled her last conversation with her former mother-in-law during the final episode of Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah. “The last thing that the Queen said to me: ‘Just be yourself, Sarah,’” Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s mom﻿ shared on the podcast. “And she saw it.”

“She just got so annoyed when I wasn’t being myself,” Sarah added. “And that’s probably when I got into all pickles. But now I am myself and I’m just so lucky to be able to be myself. It’s so hard. What a journey.”

Sept. 8, 2023 will mark the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death. The monarch passed away last year at Balmoral. Following her death, Sarah penned a tribute to the Queen, writing (via HELLO!): “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.”

©Getty Images



Sarah revealed that Queen Elizabeth told her to be herself

“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth,” she continued. “To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express.”

During an interview with Good Morning America earlier this year, Sarah admitted that she felt “liberated.” She explained, “I don’t know whether it’s the Queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say without worrying I’m gonna offend somebody. I’m really, truly authentic Sarah now.”