How King Charles will mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death

It’s been nearly one year since Queen Elizabeth passed away. King Charles III acceded to the throne following the death of his mother on Sept. 8, 2022. With the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing and his accession approaching, a palace source revealed to Bazaar.com that King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, plan to spend the day “quietly and privately.”

The insider also noted that there are “no plans for any public event—or indeed for any private family gathering—to mark the anniversary.”

©Getty Images



Charles became King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth “died peacefully at Balmoral” last September at the age of 96. After her passing, Charles paid tribute to his “beloved Mother,” calling her death “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much- loved Mother,” the King said in a statement. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral was held at London’s Westminster Abbey 11 days after her death. The late monarch was buried together with her husband, Prince Philip—who died in 2021—at The King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor.