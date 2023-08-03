Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry in Europe: Report

Meghan Markle is reportedly returning to Europe next month. The Duchess of Sussex will join Prince Harry in Germany for the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, according to the German newspaper Rheinische Post.

The outlet reported that Meghan will moderate part of the farewell show on Sept. 16. The focus of the show is said to be the stories of the competitors, their families and friends.

The sixth Invictus Games will kick off on Sept. 9—the day after the one-year anniversary ofQueen Elizabeth’s passing. Meghan and Harry were in Europe at the time of the monarch’s death. Two days before her passing, Harry, who is the founder of the Invictus Games, and Meghan visited Düsseldorf to mark one year until the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

“Our philosophy is about filling stadiums and arenas with spectacle, fanfare, families and, of course, friends. It’s about getting every corner of the world to tune in and pay attention,” the Duke said during his 2022 visit.

©SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Germany in September of 2022

He added, “I believe that because service often exists in the shadows, we take for granted how many service members are out there every day putting their lives on the line for us, so I know in my heart that we should give them center stage whenever we can. A place to compete. A place to be cheered. A place to be truly seen and appreciated it.”

The last event the royal couple stepped out together at was in May at the Ms. Foundation for Women’s 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City. Meghan and Harry appeared in a new video this week that was released by the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund. The Duke and Duchess, whose Archewell Foundation is a founding member of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, were filmed congratulating young leaders who are changing the future of technology.