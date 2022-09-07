The countdown to the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 is on! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to Germany to attend the One Year To Go event on Tuesday, Sept. 6. During their visit, the couple met with competitors, volunteers, as well as a service dog name “Loki.” The sixth Invictus Games are scheduled to take place next September in Düsseldorf.

“Our philosophy is about filling stadiums and arenas with spectacle, fanfare, families and, of course, friends. It’s about getting every corner of the world to tune in and pay attention,” Prince Harry said in remarks on Tuesday (via the Invictus Games Foundation). “I believe that because service often exists in the shadows, we take for granted how many service members are out there every day putting their lives on the line for us, so I know in my heart that we should give them center stage whenever we can. A place to compete. A place to be cheered. A place to be truly seen and appreciated it.”

Scroll to see pictures from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to Germany...