Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear together in new video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared together in a new video for the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were filmed congratulating young leaders who are changing the future of technology.

Harry referenced his young children—Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two—during a call, telling one recipient, “Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful.” Meghan added with a laugh, “They don’t know it yet, but they will!”

Harry has previously spoken about himself and Meghan being “concerned about the next generation growing up in a world where they are treated as digital experiments.” At the 5Rights Foundation’s Child Online Safety Toolkit last year, the royal dad of two said, “My kids are too young to have experienced the online world yet and I hope that they never have to experience it as it exists now. No kid should have to.”

The Duke and Duchess’ Archewell Foundation is a founding member of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund. On Wednesday, the philanthropic initiative announced 26 young people and organizations who were selected for their “groundbreaking approach to changing the future of technology.” They will be awarded “$2 million to support their efforts to build a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable online world.”

According to Archewell, “The cohort will work on a range of innovative projects, including responsible use of artificial intelligence; improving education access; leveraging platforms to address social and environmental challenges; and promoting the safety and well-being of online communities.”

Archewell Foundation announced its participation in the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund back in February. The initiative aims to support youth and intergenerationally led organizations that are “shaping the responsible technology movement.”

Meghan looked effortlessly chic in the video wearing a camel turtleneck ensemble. The release of the video comes ahead of the Duchess’ birthday. The Suits alum will turn 42 on Friday, Aug. 4.