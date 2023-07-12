Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries receives award nomination

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries has been nominated for an award. The Hollywood Critics Association announced the nominees for the 2023 HCA TV Awards on Tuesday.

The 2023 HCA TV Awards nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series are:



Harry & Meghan

Prehistoric Planet 2

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss

Rennervations

The 1619 Project

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy #HCATVAwards#NonfictionSeriespic.twitter.com/tF7eiRxMCv — Hollywood Critics Awards (@HCAcritics) July 11, 2023

The Hollywood Critics Association splits the TV categories up into two separate ceremonies, one of which celebrates broadcast network & cable series and another for streaming services.

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries debuted in 2022

Volume I of Harry & Meghan debuted in December of 2022 with 81.55 million hours viewed after four days. According to Netflix, it was “the highest view hours of any documentary title in a premiere week.” While the series received an HCA TV Award nomination this week, it failed to earn an Emmy nomination on July 12.

Page Six reported late last month that Prince Harry plans on making a new documentary for Netflix. A spokesperson for the streaming giant also told PEOPLE in June that they will continue working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE. “Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”