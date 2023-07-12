Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries receives award nomination©Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries receives award nomination

Did ‘Harry & Meghan’ also get an Emmy nod?

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries has been nominated for an award. The Hollywood Critics Association announced the nominees for the 2023 HCA TV Awards on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series, Harry & Meghan, received a nomination for best streaming nonfiction series. Other nominees in the category include Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Rennervations, The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, The 1619 Project and Prehistoric Planet 2.

The Hollywood Critics Association splits the TV categories up into two separate ceremonies, one of which celebrates broadcast network & cable series and another for streaming services.

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries debuted in 2022©Netflix
Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries debuted in 2022

Volume I of Harry & Meghan debuted in December of 2022 with 81.55 million hours viewed after four days. According to Netflix, it was “the highest view hours of any documentary title in a premiere week.” While the series received an HCA TV Award nomination this week, it failed to earn an Emmy nomination on July 12.

Page Six reported late last month that Prince Harry plans on making a new documentary for Netflix. A spokesperson for the streaming giant also told PEOPLE in June that they will continue working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE. “Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

