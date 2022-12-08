Meghan Markle explains why she wanted to make her and Harry’s Netflix documentary

Harry & Meghan has arrived on Netflix. In the﻿ first episode of the series, Meghan Markle was asked why she wanted to make the documentary. “I’m not gonna say that it’s comfortable, but when you feel like people haven’t gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it’s really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what’s happened and also who we are,” the Duchess of Sussex answered.

©Netflix



The first three episodes of ‘Harry & Meghan’ are now streaming on Netflix

Prince Harry revealed that a friend of theirs suggested that they document themselves “through this period of time.” “With all of the misinformation that was going on out there, especially about us and the departure, it seemed like a really sensible idea,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working members of the British royal family in 2020.

Meghan noted in the series that in the last six years of her life, books have been written about their story from people she doesn’t know. “Doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” she said.

Harry & Meghan, directed by Liz Garbus, features commentary from friends and family. According to the series, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within the series.”

The first three episodes of the “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” premiered on Dec. 8. Volume II (episodes 4 through 6) will be released Dec. 15 on Netflix.