Did Meghan and Harry share a never-before-seen photo from their wedding reception?

A teaser for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s documentary series appears to feature a previously unseen photo from the couple’s wedding day.

©Netflix



A never-before-seen photo from Meghan and Harry’s wedding reception appears to be in the teaser

An image included in the official teaser for Harry & Meghan shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dancing together. Meghan seems to be wearing her high neck Stella McCartney gown that she wore to their wedding reception on May 19, 2018. Harry’s father, King Charles III, hosted a private evening﻿ reception at Frogmore House for the couple and their close friends and family.

©Getty Images



The couple’s evening reception was held at Frogmore House

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be sharing “the other side of their high-profile love story” in their upcoming documentary series. According to Netflix, Harry & Meghan will explore “the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

The six-episode series will also feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

Harry & Meghan is coming soon to Netflix!