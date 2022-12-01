The Prince and Princess of Wales shown in teaser for Meghan and Harry’s Netflix series©WireImage
ROYAL NEWS

The Prince and Princess of Wales shown in teaser for Meghan and Harry’s Netflix series

The docuseries will feature ‘commentary from friends and family’

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

A first look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming Netflix series features a number of photos of the couple, including one with their royal relatives. An image of the Prince and Princess of Wales was included in the teaser. The black-and-white photo shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seated in a row behind Prince William and Catherine at the 2019 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

RELATED:

The Prince and Princess of Wales return to the US for the first time in 8 years: Photos

An image of the Prince and Princess of Wales was included in the teaser for ‘Harry & Meghan’©Netflix
An image of the Prince and Princess of Wales was included in the teaser for ‘Harry & Meghan’

Netflix officially announced Meghan and Harry’s documentary series on Dec. 1. The “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” is described as a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.”

Harry & Meghan will explore “the clandestine days” of the couple’s “early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” according to Netflix.

The six-episode series will also feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

No official release date has been announced, but Netflix did reveal that Harry & Meghan is “coming soon.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more