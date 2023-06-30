Is this Prince Harry’s next Netflix project?

Prince Harry reportedly plans on making a new documentary for Netflix. Page Six reported on June 29 that King Charles III’s 38-year-old son is making plans to visit Africa for the project, though it’s not yet known what the documentary will be about. However, Page Six was told that the ongoing writers’ strike means the Duke of Sussex “cannot move forward with his plans yet.”

While a Netflix insider told Page Six that the documentary was one of different ideas that Harry had been discussing, sources revealed to the outlet that Harry “could well delve into the continent’s national parks and efforts at wildlife conservation for his planned documentary.”

©Getty Images



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed their deal with Netflix in 2020

The report of Harry’s potential new project comes two weeks after it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had parted ways with Spotify. Although their deal with Spotify is over, a spokesperson for Netflix recently said that they will continue working with the royal couple. “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions,” a Netflix spokesperson told PEOPLE. “Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked their multiyear deal with Netflix back in 2020. Archewell Productions announced its first Netflix series, Heart of Invictus, back in April of 2021. The docuseries is scheduled to premiere this summer. The first project from the Sussexes’ Netflix deal, Harry & Meghan, was released last December, followed by the﻿ Nelson Mandela Foundation project Live to Lead, which Meghan and Harry executive produced.