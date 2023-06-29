Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have vacated their UK residence

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially vacated Frogmore Cottage. The couple’s “remaining possessions have been shipped to California,” according to The Mirror.

On Wednesday, Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said (via The Mirror), “We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage,” adding, “Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset.”

Meghan and Harry, who live in California, have vacated Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into Frogmore Cottage in 2019 ahead of the birth of their first child, Prince Archie. Prior to their move, the palace said that “Windsor is a very special place” for the Sussexes and “they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

After Meghan and Harry announced in early 2020 that they would be stepping down as working members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace released a statement, noting that Frogmore Cottage would “remain their UK family home.”

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for Archewell confirmed that the Duke and Duchess, who have been living in California since 2020, had “been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.” A source previously told Page Six that King Charles III began the eviction process one day after Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released.

According to The Sun, Frogmore Cottage is set to be rented out. The outlet also reported that it “understands the Sussexes would have to reach a ‘private agreement’ with Charles if they wanted to stay at any royal homes again.”