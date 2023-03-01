Spokesperson confirms Meghan and Harry have been ‘requested to vacate’ UK home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to “vacate” their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. A spokesperson for Archewell confirmed in a statement (via HELLO!) that “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that Meghan and Harry “will not complain about the move, which is likely to happen after the Coronation, as they are aware of their privileged position and have a roof over their heads, the loss of their home is a blow.”

©Getty Images



An Archewell confirmed that Meghan and Harry “have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage”

Meghan and Harry, who are no longer working members of the royal family, reside in California with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. Back in 2020, Buckingham Palace released a statement on the couple’s arrangement to step away from royal duties, noting that Frogmore Cottage would “remain their UK family home.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California that year.

The statement from Archewell follows The Sun’s report that King Charles III is evicting Harry and Meghan from the property and that they are “now drawing up plans to ship their remaining belongings to the US.”

A source confirmed to Page Six that the King began the eviction process one day after his youngest son’s memoir, Spare, was released in January. Sources told Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie that the news has “left Harry and Meghan stunned.” “Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate,” a source shared. “Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation.”

Meghan and Harry were spotted out in California on Feb. 28. The Duke and Duchess were pictured smiling as they arrived at San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club, in West Hollywood.