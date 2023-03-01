Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spotted out smiling following report of eviction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured arriving at San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in West Hollywood.

Photos obtained by Page Six show a bodyguard holding an umbrella over Meghan, who looked effortlessly chic in a beige wrap coat teamed with black skinny ﻿pants and pumps. Meanwhile, the Spare author opted for jeans and a grey jacket. The Duke and Duchess were seen smiling as they made their way to the club.

Meghan and Harry, who are no longer working members of the royal family, have lived in California since 2020. The Sun reported on Feb. 28, 2023 that King Charles III is evicting Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage. A source confirmed to Page Six on March 1 that the monarch began the eviction process one day after Harry’s memoir was released—Spare was officially released on Jan. 10.

Back in 2020, Buckingham Palace released a statement on the couple’s arrangement to step away from royal duties. In the statement, the palace noted that Frogmore Cottage would “remain their UK family home.”

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie reported on March 1 that sources said the news has “left Harry and Meghan stunned.” “Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate,” a source shared. “Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation.”