Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being evicted from Frogmore Cottage?

King Charles III is reportedly evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage. According to The Sun, the monarch began the process following the release of his son’s memoir and has since offered the property to Prince Andrew.

“This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” an insider told The Sun.

A source confirmed to Page Six that the King began the eviction process one day after Spare was released. Per The Telegraph, “Talks between Buckingham Palace and the couple are understood to have been going on for some time, but have picked up pace recently.”

©WireImage



The King is reportedly evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage

The Telegraph also reported that a friend of Meghan and Harry’s has “suggested the decision to move them out of Frogmore has not been welcomed by the couple.”

Sources told Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie that the news has “left Harry and Meghan stunned.” “Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate,” a source shared. “Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation.”

Meanwhile, a friend of the couple said, “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment,” adding, “It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good.”

Harry and Meghan moved into Frogmore Cottage in 2019 ahead of the birth of their first child, Archie Harrison. Back in 2018, the palace said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child” and that “Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reside in California with their children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020. In January of that year, Buckingham Palace released a statement noting that Frogmore Cottage would “remain their UK family home.”