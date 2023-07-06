Princess Lilibet spotted out with dad Prince Harry in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the Fourth of July with their kids this week at parade in Montecito, California. The Duke of Sussex was pictured carrying his two-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, at the parade on Tuesday.

King Charles III’s youngest grandchild, who was sporting pigtails, looked festive for the American holiday wearing red Mary Janes and a blue and white floral dress. Meanwhile, Harry was dressed down in jeans, a green shirt and baseball cap.

According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Archie, four, were also at the parade on July 4. Harry and Meghan have resided in California since 2020. The couple’s daughter was born in 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Lili was publicly referred to as a Princess for the first time earlier this year in a statement that confirmed her christening. In a separate statement (via the BBC), a spokesperson for the Sussexes said, “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” adding, “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

Meghan and Harry’s kids had previously been listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor on the royal family’s line of succession, but at the time the website was updated to reflect Archie and Lilibet’s titles.