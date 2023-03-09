Royal family’s website makes update to line of succession

The British royal family’s website has been updated to reflect Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana’s respective Prince and Princess titles. The line of succession on the site previously listed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, but they are now listed as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

The update to the site follows a statement that confirmed Lilibet’s recent christening. In the statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter was referred to as Princess Lilibet Diana for the first time.

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brandHELLO!, “King Charles agreed that the Duke of Sussex’s children should use their royal titles at the end of 2022.” The decision is said to have been settled before the release of Harry’s memoir Spare.

©YouTube/Netflix



The couple’s children are now referred to as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex on the royal family’s website

HELLO! understands that Meghan and Harry “had always wanted their children to have the option of using their titles if they chose to in future, as their birthright.”

Following the birth of Archie in 2019, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess had chosen to not use a courtesy title for their son. Per the BBC, “As the first-born son of a duke, Archie could have assumed the title of Earl of Dumbarton.”

In 2021, Oprah Winfrey told Meghan during their sit-down interview that she thought she and Harry didn’t want Archie to have a Prince title. “It’s not our decision to make,” Meghan said. “Even though I have a lot of clarity on what comes with the titles, good and bad, and from my experience a lot of pain, I again wouldn’t wish pain on my child, but that is their birthright to then make a choice about.”