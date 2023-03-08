Was the royal family invited to Princess Lilibet Diana’s christening?

Prince Harry and Meghan Marklechristened their daughterPrincess Lilibet Diana in California last week. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to PEOPLE that the christening took place on March 3. According to the magazine’s source, Meghan and Harry invited King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, but they did not attend. Harry’s royal relatives reside in the UK, while the Sussexes live across the pond in the states.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held the christening for their daughter, who turns two in June, at their home in Montecito, California. An insider revealed to PEOPLE that there were “between 20-30 guests” at the christening, including Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, Lilibet’s godfather Tyler Perry and an unnamed godmother.

©Misan Harriman



Meghan and Harry’s daughter was christened on March 3 in California

Tyler is said to have flown in for the ceremony with a gospel choir that sung “Oh Happy Day” and “This Little Light of Mine,” which was performed at the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018. The magazine also reported that after the ceremony “attendees were treated to an afternoon of food and dancing — with Archie enjoying a dance with his little sister!”

News of the christening and statement referring to Meghan and Harry’s daughter as Princess for the first time ﻿follows confirmation that the Duke and Duchess have been “requested to vacate” Frogmore Cottage and have also been invited to the King’s coronation.

﻿“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the couple told The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah earlier this month. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”