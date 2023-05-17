Meghan Markle and Prince Harry involved in ‘near catastrophic car chase’: What we know

This story has been updated with a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest visit to the Big Apple took a scary turn on Tuesday evening. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase,” according to the couple’s spokesperson.

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday (via HELLO!).

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the statement continued. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

In a statement shared with HOLA! USA, the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, Julian Phillips, said: “On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

Deadline reported that the chase “involved half a dozen blacked out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.” Deadline also noted that they “understand that paparazzi vehicles were recklessly driving on sidewalks, running red lights, and going down one way streets among other violations.” The Sussexes are said to have been staying at a private residence, and Deadline heard they “did not want to compromise the security of their friend’s home.”

The incident is said to have happened after the Duke, Duchess and Doria attended the Ms. Foundation for Women’s 2023 Women of Vision Awards, where Meghan was honored for her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.