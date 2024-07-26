Michelle and Barack Obama endorse Kamala Harris in 'historic' presidential bid

In a significant political development, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid. The endorsement was announced in a video released on Friday, showcasing a heartfelt conversation between the Obamas and Harris. "Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Barack Obama told Harris during a phone call, joined by his wife, Michelle.

Harris, visibly moved by the endorsement, expressed her gratitude for the support and the long-standing friendship with the Obamas. "Oh my goodness. Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me. I'm looking forward to doing this with the two of you, Doug and I both. And getting out there, being on the road," she said. She also highlighted the emotional significance of their words and friendship over the years, adding, "And we're gonna have some fun with this too, aren't we?"

© Getty Images (L-R) Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, and U.S. President Joe Biden arrive for an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. With then-Vice President Joe Biden by his side, Obama signed 'Obamacare' into law on March 23, 2010.

Michelle Obama also expressed her pride in Harris and predicted that the upcoming election would be historic. "I can't have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you. This is going to be historic," she told Harris. In a joint statement announcing the endorsement, the Obamas praised Harris for her vision, character, and strength, emphasizing the qualities needed in this critical moment.

© Getty Images Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (L) is greeted by former first lady Michelle Obama (R) during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021.

"But Kamala has more than a resume," the statement read. "She has the vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands. There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people." The statement added, "At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope."

The Obamas' endorsement comes after regular communication between Obama and Harris. According to sources, Obama has served as a sounding board for Harris, a relationship spanned over 20 years. The endorsement followed President Joe Biden's announcement that he would not seek reelection. Initially, Obama refrained from immediately endorsing Harris, emphasizing the importance of a legitimate selection process for the Democratic Party's new nominee."

"I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges," Obama stated at the time. His approach mirrored his strategy during the 2020 Democratic primary, where he aimed to unify the party once a nominee was chosen.

© Getty Images (L-R) Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Barack Obama attend an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. With then-Vice President Joe Biden by his side, Obama signed 'Obamacare' into law on March 23, 2010. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Obama had previously supported Biden's reelection efforts, participating in fundraisers, moderating conversations, and sending messages encouraging supporters to contribute to fundraising efforts. The Democratic Party has been swift in moving forward with nominating Harris, adopting rules on Wednesday for selecting their presidential nominee. Official voting to nominate Harris is set to begin on August 1. The Democratic convention, scheduled in Chicago from August 19 to 22, will include ceremonial votes for president and vice president and a vote on the party platform, as informed by CNN.

As of now, Harris has not selected a running mate. Reports indicate that a team of lawyers and advisers is conducting an accelerated search for a vice-presidential nominee, aiming to announce the candidate before August 7. This search is considered one of modern American history's most rapid vice-presidential searches.