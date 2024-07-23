Kamala Harris Style Guide: How the Vice President seamlessly blends authority with elegance

Kamala Harris, the first female, first Black, and first South Asian Vice President of the United States, has broken political barriers and emerged as the epitome of modern professionalism, seamlessly blending authority with elegance.

​​​​Among her sartorial choices, the power suit stands out as a wardrobe staple, symbolizing strength, confidence, and sophistication. Here's a closer look at Kamala Harris's power suit style guide.

© Andrew Harnik The Signature Look: Tailored Perfection Harris's power suits are characterized by their impeccable tailoring. She favors suits that fit her perfectly, highlighting a sharp silhouette without being overly restrictive. The precision of the cut is essential, as it conveys a sense of readiness and poise. Whether she's wearing a classic black suit or experimenting with different colors, the fit remains consistently flawless.



© Paul Morigi Monochrome Magic One of Harris's signature style moves is the monochrome suit. She often opts for single-color ensembles that exude a sleek and streamlined look. Monochrome navy, black, or grey suits are her go-to choices, usually paired with a matching blouse or a crisp white shirt. This approach simplifies the outfit and enhances its impact, making her presence even more commanding.



© Chip Somodevilla The Power of Neutrals Kamala Harris leans towards neutral tones for her power suits, with black, navy and grey being her preferred palette. These versatile and timeless colors project a sense of authority and professionalism. Neutral tones also provide a perfect canvas for accessorizing, allowing Harris to make subtle yet impactful style statements through her choice of jewelry and footwear.



© ALLISON JOYCE The Importance of Details While the overall silhouette of the suit is crucial, Harris pays close attention to the details that complete the look. She often opts for suits with notched lapels, a classic feature that adds a touch of traditional elegance. The jackets are usually single-breasted, enhancing the streamlined appearance. She also favors trousers with a straight-leg cut, which complements the tailored jacket and ensures a balanced look.



© EVELYN HOCKSTEIN Accessorizing with Purpose Kamala Harris's approach to accessories is minimalist yet meaningful. She often pairs her power suits with simple pearl necklaces or stud earrings, adding a touch of femininity without overwhelming the outfit. Her choice of footwear is practical and stylish, with block heels or pointed-toe pumps being her preferred options. These choices reflect her no-nonsense attitude while maintaining a polished appearance.



© Johnny Nunez Embracing Color While Harris frequently opts for classic neutrals, she is fearless in experimenting with color. She has been seen in bold shades such as royal blue and deep burgundy, demonstrating that power dressing can also be vibrant and expressive. These color choices are always carefully selected to match the occasion and setting, ensuring that her style remains appropriate and impactful.



A Blueprint for Modern Power Dressing

Kamala Harris's power suits are a blueprint for modern power dressing. They embody the perfect blend of strength, elegance, and practicality. Her style inspires women everywhere, proving that one can be both powerful and stylish. By embracing tailored perfection, monochrome magic, and attention to detail, Harris has redefined what it means to dress for success in the 21st century.