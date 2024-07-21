Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrities react to Kamala Harris' endorsement after Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential race [Updating]
Celebrities react to Kamala Harris' endorsement after Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race [Updating]

Ricky Martin, Barbara Streisand, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and more celebrities react to Biden drop out, Harris gaining support from Hollywood

Hola.com
UPDATED JULY 21, 2024 8:19 PM EDT

Biden declared that he was ending his presidential campaign after Democrats urged him to step down following his performance in last month’s presidential debate against Trump. Biden’s hoarse voice garnered concerns about his age and his health.

In a statement released today, Biden said, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

After getting COVID in the last couple of weeks, celebrities had also begun to speak up, urging Biden to stop campaigning and withdraw from the presidential election. Even avid supporter George Clooney commented on the president’s need to leave the race to help the party and incite voters to show up. In a NY Times opinion piece, Clooney wrote, “I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals."

"In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced. But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can.” 

George Clooney on Biden

Shortly after announcing his decision, President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. The world is now reacting, with responses from celebrities like Barbara Streisand, Cardi B, Cher, Jamie Lee Curtis and more...

Below see some of the latest celebrity reactions:

Cher

View post on X

Barbra Streisand

View post on X

Cardi B

View post on X

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande reacts to Kamala Harris© Ariana Grande

Spike Lee

View post on Instagram
 

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin reacts to Kamala Harris© Ricky Martin

Mark Ruffalo

View post on X

Kathy Griffin

View post on X

Rosie O’Donnell

View post on Instagram
 

John Cryer

View post on X

Jamie Lee Curtis

View post on Instagram
 

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore reacts to Kamala Harris© Mandy Moore

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne reacts to Kamala Harris© Natasha Lyonne

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne reacts to Kamala Harris© Bella Thorne

Yvette Nicole Brown

View post on X

George Takei

View post on X

Aaron Sorkin

View post on X

John Stewart

View post on X

Mark Hamil

View post on X

John Legend

View post on Instagram
 

