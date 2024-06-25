2024 Presidential Debate: When and where to watch Biden and Trump face off

The highly anticipated first presidential debate of the 2024 election season will mark a historic milestone as the earliest debate ever scheduled in a campaign. This event sees Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump face off again, a rematch that promises intense exchanges and significant media attention.

© Getty Images Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after meeting with leaders of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters at their headquarters on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. The United Auto Workers endorsed President Joe Biden's re-election campaign one week ago.

Debate Details and Coverage

Date and Time: The debate is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

The debate is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Location: CNN will host the debate in Atlanta, Georgia. Notably, no audience will be present, allowing the candidates to use their allotted time fully.

© Getty Images US President Joe Biden

Broadcasting Networks

The debate will be aired live on multiple platforms:

CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español: Primary hosts of the debate.

Primary hosts of the debate. CBS News and C-SPAN: Will simulcast the debate and provide extensive coverage leading up to the event.

Will simulcast the debate and provide extensive coverage leading up to the event. NewsNation: Broadcast "Debate Night with Chris Cuomo" at 8 p.m. Eastern and simulcast the debate at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Broadcast "Debate Night with Chris Cuomo" at 8 p.m. Eastern and simulcast the debate at 9 p.m. Eastern. NBC News and MSNBC: Simulcasting the event.

Simulcasting the event. Other Networks: ABC News, OAN, Newsmax, Newsmax 2, Noticias Telemundo, PBS, Scripps News, and Spectrum News will also air the debate.

CBS Special Coverage:

Coverage will start at 8 p.m. Eastern, anchored by Norah O'Donnell on the CBS Television Network.

Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, John Dickerson, Major Garrett, Ed O'Keefe , and others will join her in the New York studio.

, and others will join her in the New York studio. Robert Costa, Nancy Cordes, and Caitlin Huey-Burns will contribute from Atlanta, with Weija Jiang, Joel Payne, and Terry Sullivan offering analysis and reactions.

© Getty Images People watch the final U.S. presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden outside Cowell Theater on October 22, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

C-SPAN Simulcast:

Available on C-SPAN2 and C-SPAN Radio.

FOX News Media Coverage:

Special programming across all key platforms, including FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, and FOX Nation.

Additional Programming

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart:

Jon Stewart will host live episodes following the two confirmed debates on Comedy Central, providing his unique take on the proceedings.

How to Watch

Viewers have a plethora of options to tune into the first presidential debate:

© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIJIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images This combination of pictures, taken on October 22, 2020, shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Live Broadcasts: CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CBS News, C-SPAN, NewsNation, NBC News, MSNBC, ABC News, OAN, Newsmax, Newsmax 2, Noticias Telemundo, PBS, Scripps News, and Spectrum News.

CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CBS News, C-SPAN, NewsNation, NBC News, MSNBC, ABC News, OAN, Newsmax, Newsmax 2, Noticias Telemundo, PBS, Scripps News, and Spectrum News. Simulcasts and Special Coverage: Available on CBS, C-SPAN, FOX News Media, and Spectrum News.

Available on CBS, C-SPAN, FOX News Media, and Spectrum News. Streaming and Radio: Options include C-SPAN Radio, FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, and FOX Nation.

This unprecedented early debate is expected to set the tone for the election season, offering a first look at the candidates' strategies and policies. Tune in on June 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern to witness the beginning of the 2024 presidential race.​​​​