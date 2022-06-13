Kamala Harris makes history as first Vice President at Pride event, joined by RPDR royalty Symone

Kamala Harris is showing her support for the LGBTQ+ community! The Vice President made a special appeareance at Capitol Pride in Washington where she was joined on stage by Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 winner Symone, becoming the first Vice President to attend a Pride event.

During her speech, Harris talked about the 31 people arrested in Idaho during a Pride event, for conspiracy to riot. “No one should fear going to a Pride celebration because of a white supremacist,” she stated.

The Vice President was accompanied by her husband Douglas Emhoff, and she took a moment to reference the deadly Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando where 49 people were killed, as it was the sixth anniversaty of the tragedy.

“No one should fear going to a nightclub for fear that a terrorist might try to take them down,” Harris said, adding “No one should fear loving who they love.”

“Our children in Texas and Florida should not fear who they are,” she delcared, denouncing the controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. Harris continued, “Black and brown and women of color, transgender women, should not fear for their lives.”

“We should not have to be dealing with 300 laws in states around our country that are attacking our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters,” she continued, “We know what we stand for and therefore we know what we will fight for.”

Symone shared some sweet photos meeting the Vice President, writing on Instagram about the encounter, “Absolutely blown away y’all! I got to meet Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff today at the DC Pride. Thank you so much for this moment Madame Vice President and the lovely gifts! I love you DC!”