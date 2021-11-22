How Kamala Harris became first woman to serve as acting president for 85 minutes

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history, becoming the first woman to hold presidential power for a brief period of time, after Joe Biden underwent a routine health procedure that required anesthesia.

Harris was in control for 85 minutes, taking care of her presidential duties from her office in the West Wing of the White House.

President Joe Biden, who underwent the routine colonoscopy on Friday, declared that “In view of present circumstances, I have determined to transfer temporarily the powers and duties of the office of President of the United States to the Vice President during the brief period of the procedure and recovery.”

“The Vice President shall discharge those powers and duties as Acting President until I transmit to you a written declaration that I am able to resume the discharge of those powers and duties,” a letter to Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy stated.

It was reported that former president Donald Trump refused anesthesia and avoided the same medical procedure, as he did not want former Vice President Mike Pence to hold presidential powers, keeping the colonoscopy a secret, worried that the public would make fun of him, according to a book by former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Following Biden’s colonoscopy, Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, revealed the procedure was a success, after a “benign-appear polyp“ was removed, and the president “remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the president.”

The president resumed his duties and returned to the White House, admitting he feels great after his brief hospital visit.