Is President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s granddaughter getting married at the White House?

Could there be wedding bells at the White House? President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s 27-year-old granddaughter Naomi Biden announced her engagement to boyfriend Peter Neal back in September, and there are reportedly “rumblings” that the nuptials might be held at the first couple’s Washington, D.C. residence.

©Getty Images



The president and first lady’s eldest grandchild Naomi Biden got engaged to her boyfriend Peter Neal this year

Last week, at a gala honoring the 60th anniversary of the White House Historical Association, the first lady shared that her “family has taken advantage of living at the White House to celebrate private moments, including a granddaughters‘ college graduation in the Blue Room and the 40th birthday in June of her daughter, Ashley Biden, in the Rose Garden,” per CNN. The news outlet also reported that “there are rumblings there will also be a Biden family White House wedding at some point in the next year.”

During an interview with The New York Times, which was published in September, Dr. Biden revealed that the White House was not yet Naomi’s wedding venue. “We haven’t been asked yet,” the first lady said.

Hunter Biden’s eldest child Naomi, who is one of the president’s seven grandchildren, announced her engagement to her boyfriend Peter in September. The engaged pair wouldn’t be the first couple to tie the knot at the White House. According to the White House Historical Association, there have been 18 documented weddings that have been hosted by presidents and first ladies at the White House, as well as four documented wedding receptions.