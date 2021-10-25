From Vice President Kamala Harris to Selena Gomez: The top 11 most influential women in the U.S

Women make things happen, and to prove it, a new report from The Body Shop has uncovered the most influential women worldwide. According to the index, Kamala Harris is the most influential woman in the United States.

The politician, attorney, and the 49th and current vice president of the United States have 62.8 million US Google searches, followed by Ariana Grande with 29.9 million US Google searches per month.

Although madam Vice President has more searches than the singer and songwriter, there is a significant difference in their social following. As of this writing, Ariana Grande has 328.3 million followers across all platforms, while Kamala Harris has 35.1 million followers — that is a difference of 293.2 million followers.

The data also reveals that most influential women are in the media and entertainment sector, with the exceptions of Kamala Harris, who comes under the politics and policy category, and MacKenzie Scott, who is part of the philanthropy category.

The list also shows that Lisa Ling has the most GIFs, coming in at 38,371, and Mackenzie Scott supports the most charities.

As reported by The Body Shop, they looked at existing reports to find out the top influential women in the US. They also gathered Google search data for the country, the number of followers on Instagram and Twitter, the number of page views on Wikipedia for 2020, the number of charities the women support, and GIFs. These factors were combined into a weighted rank using min to max normalization to provide an overall ranking.