Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had a family fun day at a Miami water park

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be living their best lives! The other day Ivanka was spotted shopping at Target with her three children wearing a comfy crew neck sweatshirt, workout leggings, and a mask to protect her face. Now, recent photos came out of former President Trump’s daughter and her hubby kissing while at a water park.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner by the pool at a Miami waterpark.

The 39-year-old and Jared were having a family day out in Miami the other day. In photos acquired by Page Six, Ivanka looked adorable wearing a white lace cover up over a dark bathing suit. Her blonde hair was pulled back in a low bun with a pink patterned scarf and she wore dark sunglasses. In one of the photos, Ivanka is seen smiling and looking up at her husband who was shirtless, only wearing black bathing suit shorts and sunglasses.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka Trump poses with her kids during a fun outing in Miami

The parents were at a Miami water park with their kiddies, 10-year-old Arabella, 7-year-old Joseph and 5-year-old Theodore. Some people spotted the famous family and asked to take selfies with them as Ivanka graciously smiled and posed.

The couple are longtime residents of Miami and last year, they purchased a 8,150 square foot mansion for $24 million. The home has six bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms, according to Page Six. The stunning home sits on 1.3 acres of land and has a resort-style pool surrounded by manicured landscaping. Inside, the home has a screening room, a gym, and an elaborate entertaining area.