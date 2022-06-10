Christina Aguilera gets emotional talking about her LGBTQ fans: ‘I feel safe with them’

Christina Aguilera is opening about what being an LGBTQ+ ally means, revealing that she feels supported and connected to the queer community and gives them credit for her succesful career in the music industry.

The iconic singer, who will be headlining L.A. Pride this weekend, says she has been “proud to put a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community” throughout her career, including with her ‘Beautiful’ music video, “which features a gay couple, as well as a trans woman.”

“I wasn’t thinking too much about it beyond wanting to show people owning who they are. It was somehow taboo at the time, but it represented something so true. I still hear stories about how that video has helped people, and it means everything to me,” Christina confessed to People Magazine.

“We’ve all come from struggle; We’ve all had to fight to be heard,” she declared, adding that being an LGBTQ+ ally “is not something that’s short-lived. It’s in my DNA. Over the years, I’ve raised awareness about HIV and AIDS and helped families of victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.”

She also admits that her friends in the LGBTQ community have helped her in ways that she will never forget. “They’ve allowed me the freedom to be myself and share my deepest, darkest secrets with them.”

The singer was described by Ricky Martin as “an amazing mother, a businesswoman, and a proud Latina,” declaring that her voice “has become synonymous with greatness and the most commendable thing is that [after] becoming one of the most successful female artists of all time, she uses her voice as a constant ally to the LGBTQ+ community.”